Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's feel-good drama records 3rd biggest business day, grosses Rs 3 crore on 2nd Friday

Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring legendary actor Mohanlal along with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, is performing extremely well at the box office. The heartwarming drama is making waves in Kerala despite facing clashes with Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter One- Chandra and Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. While the latter turned out to be a failure, the superhero movie is dominating the Mollywood box office these days.

Still, Hridayapoorvam found the audience’s love and turned out to be a Super Hit venture at the box office. The Mohanlal movie recorded another solid business day today in its home turf.

Hridayapoorvam grosses Rs 3 crore on 2nd Friday, records third biggest day of run

After opening with Rs 3.25 crore, Hridayapoorvam wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 11.30 crore and added another Rs 8 crore from Monday to Thursday, taking the extended opening week to Rs 19.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie has entered the second weekend by grossing over an estimated figure of Rs 3 crore gross in Kerala, taking the 9-day cume to Rs 22.30 crore. The movie registered the third-best business day today after its first Sunday and opening day.

Going by the present trends, Hridayapoorvam will keep on attracting the audience to the cinemas in the coming weeks as well. Globally, the movie has already smashed the half-century mark at the box office, becoming Mohanlal's third consecutive film to do so.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3 crore (est.) Total Rs 22.30 crore

Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

