Baaghi 4 Opening Day Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's action film starts at Rs 11 crore but…

Tiger Shroff's much-awaited movie Baaghi 4 has hit the cinemas today. The action entertainer, directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, opened with a below average start at the box office in India. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, Baaghi 4 met with mixed initial response among the audience and the critics.

The gory action drama took an opening in the vicinity of Rs 11 crore to Rs 12 crore net at the Indian box office. However, one must note that the first day numbers of Baaghi 4 include an external push to a large extent. Had there been no outside push, the numbers would be much lower.

Baaghi 4 records lowest franchise opening, faces clash with The Conjuring

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 registered the lowest opening for the franchise. Interestingly, the fourth installment stands even behind the opening day figure of the first film of the franchise. For the record, Baaghi (2016) debuted with Rs 12 crore net in India, while Baaghi 2 (2018) recorded a big spike and collected Rs 25 crore on Day 1. The third installment, released right before lockdown in 2020, still managed to open with Rs 17 crore net in India.

The latest Baaghi flick faced a box office clash with multiple releases, including Hollywood biggie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which has taken a massive start at the box office. Moreover, the A-rated action drama is clashing with Lokah Chapter One- Chandra (Hindi), Vash Vivash 2, and Param Sundari at the Hindi box office.

The Tiger Shroff starrer needs to show strong trends over the weekend and then on the weekdays. If it manages to record a healthy run, only then can it grab a positive theatrical verdict.

Box office collection of Baaghi 4 is as follows:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 11 crore (est.) Total Rs 11 crore

