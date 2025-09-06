Priyanka Chopra comments on Dulquer Salmaan-produced Lokah amidst its insane box office run: ‘This story has been…’

Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to Dulquer Salmaan-produced Lokah. The actress took to her Instagram to praise India’s first female superhero film, which has had an insane run at the box office. The movie is directed by Dominic Arun and has earned around Rs. 46 crore in India.

Amid the film’s success on the big screens, The Sita Ramam actor hosted an event in Hyderabad, where he showed gratitude to the audience and the cast and crew who came with their support for the film.

Priyanka Chopra’s shoutout for Lokah

On her social media, The White Tiger star put up a story with the poster of Lokah and alongside wrote, "India's first female superhero is here. Congratulations to @dqsalmaan and the entire team of Lokah. This story has been already been winning hearts in Malayalam, and now, it's out in Hindi too. P.S. added it to my watchlist already! Have you?"

Chopra Jonas is currently busy shooting for her next, with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The actress is in Kenya, and SSMB29 will mark her return to the Indian film industry after 6 years. The mom of one last appeared in The Sky is Pink, which was released in 2019.

As for Lokah, Dulquer Salmaan addressed the audience and gave a special shoutout to the screenwriter of his film. The actor-producer said, "Santhy, thank you for giving us a woman’s voice in this film. We are always told that we write and approach our cinema with the male gaze. I don’t even want to say female…if there’s a lady superhero or superstar today and we represented her correctly, all credit to Santhy B."

"We are still trying to process what is happening. For us, Lokah was something always very intimate; it almost felt like a very expensive indie film. We had to get Jakes (Bejoy) to commercialize it,” Salmaan added.

Lokah is successfully running in theaters.

