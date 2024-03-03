Box Office: Article 370 emerges SUPER HIT; Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya heads towards Rs 80 crore finish

The Yami Gautam-led Article 370 has scored a fantastic trend in its second weekend as the film has collected around Rs 14 crore taking the 10-day total collection to Rs 49.00 crore. The Aditya Dhar production is doing well in the urban centres and given the positive audience report, is expected to record a healthy run at the box office in the weeks to follow. The business is driven by the top 3 national chains, which are contributing almost 60 percent to the total business.

Article 370 will be looking to close its run around the Rs 70 crore mark, which help it fetch the Super Hit verdict at the box office. The film will face competition over the next two weeks, but the Yami Gautam film has found patronage from a section of the audience which will help it sustain at lower numbers. The trend is a sign of appreciation from the target audience in tier 1 centres. Films like Article 370 doing well at the box office is a good sign as the small and mid-sized films are finally finding an audience on the big screen.

Article 370 Weekly Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 35 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 3.00 crore

2nd Saturday: Rs 5.25 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 5.75 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 49.00 crore

The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has emerged a clean hit as the film will be topping the Rs 80 crore mark by the end of its run. The 24-day total of this Dinesh Vijan production stands at Rs 77.40 crore, and the film is easily on its way to being in the North of Rs 80 crore by the end of its run.

The film faced challenges in the earlier days due to negative reviews (including the author), but the audience feedback in the urban markets has taken it to a HIT number in the long run. Any producer would have given up on the film seeing the reviews and drop on Monday, but, Dinesh Vijan and his distribution partner, Pen Marudhan, didn’t give up but kept pushing the film with incentives like Buy One Get One Free, which definitely gave the film longer legs with wider sampling in the target audience.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya Weekly Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 42.90 crore

Week Two: Rs 21.50 crore

Week Three: Rs 10.55 crore

4th Friday: Rs 50 Lakh

4th Saturday: Rs 1.00 crore

4th Sunday: Rs 1.20 crore

Total: Rs 77.50 crore

