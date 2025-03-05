Is David Arquette Set to Return to Scream Franchise After His Character's Brutal Death in the Sequel? Find Out
Fans of the original Scream franchise may rejoice after learning that David Arquette, whose character had previously died, will be starring in the upcoming seventh installment of the film, set for release in 2026, according to Deadline.
Arquette, who played Dewey Riley, isn't the only actor making a return to the franchise. Scott Foley, who portrayed Roman Bridger, and Matthew Lillard, who played Stu Macher, will also be reportedly back in the upcoming Scream installment, despite their characters being killed off in previous films.
In 2024, when Arquette appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he addressed the possibility of returning to the franchise. The actor discussed this after being questioned by a fan on the subject.
Arquette stated, “I don’t think so—I mean, I don’t know!” He continued, “I guess there’s a chance, but I haven’t gotten any calls or anything.”
As for other details about the upcoming Scream film, the project will be helmed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the screenplay for the original 1996 Scream installment.
The cast will also feature Courtney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Celeste O’Connor, Isabel May, Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, and Joel McHale. Additionally, Neve Campbell will also be back in the upcoming film, per the report.
The next installment of the franchise, Scream 7, is set to hit the big screen on February 27, 2026.
