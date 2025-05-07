Box Office: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Snow White hits digital next week after USD 200 million of global cume

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, turned out to be a major box office dud for Disney this year. The live-action movie directed by Marc Webb fell flat due to average word-of-mouth and political commentary by the stars on specific issues. Nevertheless, the film is now set for its digital release soon.

Released in cinemas on March 21, 2025, Snow White is taking a digital route on May 13, 2025, 55 days post its theatrical release. The movie wrapped its global theatrical run by collecting around USD 200.5 million. Of this, around USD 86.1 million came from the US markets while the remaining USD 114.4 million was raked in from the international territories.

Mounted on an estimated budget of USD 250 million, Snow White is among the most expensive movies of Disney. Unfortunately, the movie couldn't recover its enormous cost and turned out to be a major nightmare for the studio.

Opened to mixed reviews, the movie got a major dent by the phenomenal performance of Sinners and A Minecraft Movie. In addition, the political commentary by Zegler, including a rant against President Donald Trump, didn't sit well with the crowd. Adding fuel to the fire, Gal Gadot expressed her Zionist standpoints, leading to boycott calls against the offering.

Further, Disney has announced the release of another live-action movie, Lilo & Stitch, scheduled to hit the screens on May 23, 2025. It will clash with Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Luckily, the early projections seem promising for the Disney movie.

