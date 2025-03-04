Atlee Kumar from Kollywood is now one of the prominent names in the film industry. He is a talented director who has worked with big stars and earned a place for himself in the industry. His last film, "Jawan," with Shah Rukh Khan, was SRK's biggest hit and the highest-grossing film of that year. While his next film is getting ready, let's jump into the Indian box office performance of his last films.

Jawan

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was a huge hit globally. The film created records every day and was a festival in India. People loved his character, and his action avatar was more loved in this film than in "Pathaan." In India, the action entertainer grossed more than ₹560 crore nett and collected ₹1135 crore globally.

Bigil

"Bigil," starring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara, was a big blockbuster globally. The film had shades of "Chak De! India" and was well-balanced for the Tamil audience. Vijay and Atlee combos are always a lucky pair in Kollywood. Like all other films, this Atlee film grossed close to ₹300 crore globally. It was one of the biggest hits of this actor-director combo.

Mersal

"Mersal," starring Thalapathy Vijay, Nithya Menen, Samantha, and Kajal Aggarwal, was a big blockbuster too. One of Vijay's best films, his portrayal of Vetrimaran was very well received by the audience. The film had a record-breaking run everywhere. This mass masala entertainer grossed above ₹250 crore globally.

Theri

"Theri" was the immediate next film of Thalapathy Vijay after the huge flop "Puli." "Puli" was a big letdown for the actor and other artists involved. Atlee's first film with Vijay presented him in many avatars, all of which were fan favorites. This action entertainer grossed more than ₹155 crore globally at that time, blockbuster numbers for a Kollywood movie during that period.

Raja Rani

The first film of director Atlee, starring Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, and Nazriya, was a big hit at that time. Atlee was appreciated by everyone for this attempt, and the film was a runaway hit. The love story grossed more than ₹55 crore globally.

As Atlee's sixth collaboration is about to go live, the expectations are very high. Atlee is a director who has never failed in his career so far. After a mega blockbuster like "Jawan," we are eagerly waiting for his next arrival.