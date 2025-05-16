Box Office: Thunderbolts nearly loses No. 1 spot to Sinners in tight midweek race; eyes USD 150M domestic mark this weekend

Thunderbolts, aka The New Avengers, is proving to be a resilient contender at the US box office, though its reign was nearly usurped midweek by long-running dark horse Sinners. On its second Wednesday, the Florence Pugh-led antihero ensemble pulled in an estimated USD 2.4 million, narrowly staying ahead of Sinners, which has been gaining steam thanks to strong word of mouth and growing audience interest.

The close shave has only added to the intrigue surrounding the film’s performance as it heads into its third weekend.

Despite tough competition, Thunderbolts maintained a commendable grip with a standard 44.2 percent drop compared to last Wednesday, a figure that reflects stronger legs than several past MCU titles. For comparison, Iron Man dropped 46.4 percent on its second Wednesday, Shang-Chi fell 46.6 percent, and The Incredible Hulk plummeted 52.9 percent. The film’s performance puts it in solid company and enables it to continue attracting audience interest amid a competitive release window.

Currently sitting at a cumulative domestic total of USD 136.8 million, Thunderbolts is now firmly tracking to cross the USD 150 million milestone this weekend, a key benchmark that would further solidify its standing as a box office success. This would also make it one of the top performers of 2025 so far, already ranked as the sixth highest-grossing film of the year globally with USD 280 million in worldwide business.

Directed by Jake Schreier and penned by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts brings together a rogue team of antiheroes including Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and others played by Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and David Harbour. The ensemble finds themselves trapped in a high-stakes mission that could lead to their redemption.

For those out of the loop, the asterisk in the title was revealed during post-credits to signify the rebranding of Thunderbolts as The New Avengers. Since then, Marvel Studios has embraced this title shift in its marketing, leaning into the film’s pivotal role in concluding Phase Five of the MCU.

With better reviews, a well-received climax twist, and steady weekday earnings, Thunderbolts is on track to become another major MCU hit. The weekend numbers will reveal if it can maintain momentum and push closer to blockbuster territory.

