Box Office: Top 3 Highest grossing films starring Oscar winner Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison has become one of the most popular actresses of Hollywood in no time as her most recent film Anora sweeped the Academy Awards 2025 with the most number of Oscar wins in the event. These five major accolades also include Best Picture award for Anora and Best Actress award for Mikey Madison.

Mikey is a very young actress for Hollywood who made her official debut in 2017. For such a young actress, an Academy Award certainly comes across as a great achievement. Even though she has had a very short career till now, let’s take a look at the top 3 highest grossing films the actress has been a part of:

1. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s much loved Once Upon A Time In Hollywood was released in 2019. The film featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie leading the film with several supporting actors including Mikey Madison. The film became the highest grosser of Mikey and the 2nd highest grosser of Tarantino’s career, collecting over USD 392 Million as its total worldwide gross box office collection.

2. Scream

The fifth installment of the popular horror film series Scream was titled Scream, released in 2022. The film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, featuring Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, along with several others leading the star cast of the film. The film gained mixed reviews from the critics but still grossed USD 138.9 Million at the box office, becoming the 2nd highest grosser of Madison’s career.

3. Anora

Anora, a comedy drama starring Mikey in the lead along with Mark Eydelshteyn is the film with probably the highest number of accolades in Madison’s career. The film was directed by Sean Baker and its supporting cast included Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Mikey got her first Academy Award for Best Actress in Anora along with the film sweeping through several other major categories during the Oscars 2025 event. Anora has collected nearly USD 52 Million at the worldwide box office becoming the third highest grosser of Mikey Madison’s career. The film was also awarded the Best Picture award at The Oscars among the five Academy Awards the film won.

Highest Grossing Mikey Madison Films

S. No Movie Worldwide Gross 1 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood USD 392 Million 2 Scream USD 138.9 Million 3 Anora USD 52 Million

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.