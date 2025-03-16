Will Jenna Ortega Star in Another MCU Project After Cameo In Iron Man 3? Know What Wednesday Actress Said

Marvel is known to bring back unexpected characters and storylines from past projects. But it appears that Jenna Ortega has no hopes– at least for her character– which she played in the Iron Man 3 (2013).

During her chat with Entertainment Tonight, alongside Death of a Unicorn co-star Paul Rudd, the interviewer expressed their hope of witnessing the Wednesday star in the beloved franchise.

Ortega replied that she did it "once" and that it was one of the initial jobs that she ever did. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actress stated that her lines were taken out. Ortega recalled that she was in the third installment of Iron Man for a “quick second.”

She shared that she took up the frame in the scene she was in, her character had one leg and she played the role of the vice president’s daughter.

Then Rudd chimed in and seemingly tried to give hope of her possible return to the franchise. He said, “Marvel is very good at kind of laying those breadcrumbs, so it might very well be that you come back.”

The actor further stated, “They're gonna create something for you! 'Cause they should be so lucky to have Jenna Ortega in their franchise.” However, it appears that the actress did not have much hope regarding her return to the MCU.

She told the interviewer that even her name was taken away, which it seems was about the credit she got in the venture, which was-- Vice President’s Daughter.

Ortega added, “I count that [as my MCU appearance], and then I move on."

As far as her latest project goes, the actress will be seen in Death of a Unicorn, which is an A24 movie featuring Paul Rudd, Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, Sunita Mani, Richard E. Grant, and many more.

The audience can catch the upcoming venture in theatres on March 28, 2025.