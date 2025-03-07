Box Office: Anora’s post-Oscars surge Vs Mikey Madison’s hits Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream 5

Sean Baker’s Anora, starring Mikey Madison in the titular role, is experiencing a resurgence at the box office following its Oscars glory at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, where it took home five accolades, including Best Actress for Madison and Best Director for Baker. With its global cume now standing at USD 42 million, the film is showing remarkable staying power. However, we intend to compare Anora’s box office performance to Madison’s previous high-stakes projects, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Scream 5, in this piece.

Box Office Comparison: Anora vs. Mikey Madison’s Biggest Hits

Film Domestic Gross International Gross Worldwide Gross Anora USD 16M USD 26M USD 42M Once Upon a Time in Hollywood USD 142 USD 234 USD 376M Scream 5 USD 81M USD 56M USD 137M

About Anora

Anora, a black comedy directed by the aforementioned filmmaker, follows Madison’s character, a New York City stripper who unexpectedly marries the son of a Russian oligarch, played by Mark Eydelshteyn. With a strong international appeal, 61% of the film’s earnings have come from overseas markets, demonstrating its global reach. While the figures are significantly lower than Madison’s other two films on the list above, the film’s post-Oscars boost is keeping it in the spotlight.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — A Box Office Juggernaut

Madison played a supporting role as a member of the Manson Family in this Quentin Tarantino directorial, headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. With a staggering USD 376 million worldwide haul, the film capitalized on its star-studded cast and Tarantino’s broad appeal as a neo-noir filmmaker, making it the highest-grossing gig of Madison’s career. For those interested, the film follows a fading actor and his stunt double as they navigate Hollywood nearing the end of its golden era.

Scream 5: A Franchise Hit

In Scream 5, Madison portrayed Amber Freeman, one of the film’s primary antagonists. The slasher sequel was a commercial success, grossing over USD 100 million worldwide. Unlike Anora, which relied on critical acclaim during awards season, Scream 5 benefited from the franchise’s dedicated fanbase and horror fans’ never-ending devotion to the genre.

While Anora doesn’t match the box office heights of Madison’s previous blockbusters, it puts her at the center of the plot, contrary to the other two movies where she shared the spotlight with an elaborate list of actors. The development is crucial from the point of view that the 25-year-old will now be seen in the industry as a figure with the potential to carry a film on her own. She underscored the same at one of her post-Oscars press interactions, saying pitches coming her way have definitely multiplied and are better since Anora’s dominance during the 2025 awards season.