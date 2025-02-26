Box Office: Top 5 highest grossing Animated Movies Globally of all time; from Ne Zha 2 to Frozen

In the last 2 -3 decades, we have seen the rise of animated films majorly in Hollywood and with time, we have seen them excelling at the worldwide box office. Their response many times rivals the live action movies with respect to both their content and their box office numbers. Out of so many big and successful ventures of all the animated films we have seen till date, following are the highest grossing ones of them all:

1. Ne Zha 2

The blockbuster Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 is on a record breaking spree at the worldwide box office market. The film is barely one month into its run and has already grossed USD 1.92 Billion globally, securing its place as the highest grossing animated film in the world and overall the 7th highest grossing film in history. It is still running in the theatres and will soon be entering the USD 2 Billion club.

2. Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 is a coming of age drama by Pixar and a sequel to Inside Out (2015). The film released in 2024 and opened to a highly positive perception among the critics and the audiences. It was directed by Kelsey Mann and ended its lifetime run with a gross of over USD 1.69 Billion, making it the second highest grossing animated film of all time.

3. Frozen 2

Frozen 2 was the sequel to the 2013 global blockbuster Frozen and was released in 2019 and was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the same director duo who directed the prequel. The film was a huge blockbuster owing to its positive reception and franchise value among the audience. Frozen 2 grossed over USD 1.45 Billion at the worldwide box office.

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in 2023 as one of the most hyped animation films ever, thanks to the original video game franchise. It was produced by Universal Pictures and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The film grossed over USD 1.36 Billion at the box office, making for the fourth highest grossing animated film in the world.

5. Frozen

At the 5th position stands the Disney movie Frozen, inspired from the old fairy title titled The Snow Queen. It was directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and grossed over USD 1.3 Billion and became a cult blockbuster globally.

S.No Movie Gross 1 Ne Zha 2 $1.92B 2 Inside Out 2 $1.69B 3 Frozen 2 $1.45B 4 The Super Mario Bros. Movie $1.36B 5 Frozen $1.3B

