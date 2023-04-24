Box Office Trends: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shows decent hold on Monday; Headed for a 9 crore day

The Salman Khan led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has shown a decent hold in collections at the box office on Monday as the trends so far indicate a day in the range of Rs 8.50 to 9.50 crore. The film is continuing to do good numbers in the mass belts, with some centres across the country matching on to the occupancy of Saturday and Sunday. There is a benefit of Basi Eid in the interiors, but the pandemic has proved that just holiday is not enough to get audience, and hence, one can conclude that it’s the Salman Khan factor that’s helping the film get numbers over the four-day run, especially in the mass belts.

Good hold for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in mass belts

The numbers are nowhere close to what Salman Khan did in the pre-pandemic times during the Eid Period, but Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is not even that big a film on the scale and budget front. The trend is good, as the % drop from Friday is poised to be in the south of 40 percent, which is always a good sign. The number might be single digit, but it’s the trend that gives some hope of sustenance. The 4-day biz is better than most post pandemic films except for Pathaan, Brahmastra, Drishyam 2, and Sooryavanshi to name some, but they were on a different level, especially Pathaan. It’s going to be a day to day battle for KBKJ to fight and win. The number game has also changed in the post pandemic times and hence for a film with mixed to below average talk to do these numbers over the 4-days is commendable and a definite sign of audience loyalty for the star. The Monday hold more or less consolidates the entry of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the Rs 100 crore club, though we can say it with surety based on the hold on Tuesday.

PVR, Inox, Cinepolis headed for Rs 3.25 crore plus finish

The three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis are headed to close at Rs 3.25 to 3.50 crore, which is about 38 percent drop from Friday. However, the mass belts are much strong that Friday, which puts us to expect an all India drop in the range of 30 to 35 percent, depending on the night shows. MovieMax chain clocked Rs 17 lakh on opening day and the trends till 6 pm indicate that the film will score Rs 11 lakh to 12 lakh on Monday, which is a drop of approx. 30 percent. Rajhans (Gujarat) is showing very good hold with a nominal drop of 27% over Friday uptil 6 pm. The gap is expected to narrow down further to 25% by end of the day. The prices have also come down on Monday, which means the drop on footfalls front would be even lower, probably by just 20 percent as compared to Friday.

We would know the final figures by mid-night or morning as the business is concentrated from the mass belts, but the Monday biz seems to be decent and if the film consolidates this with a hold on Tuesday, it could well be on course to reach a respectable number in the long run.

