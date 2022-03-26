Box Office Trends: RRR Hindi headed for 25 crore Saturday; Big jump across India, shows trend of a HIT film

SS Rajamouli's RRR (Hindi) fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan is on an upward journey across the belt on Saturday as trends so far suggest that the film is headed for a Rs 25 crore day at the box office. The centres which were relatively slow on first day, including Gujarat and Punjab, are firing in a big way on Saturday and this is a positive sign for the film has jumps on Saturday are always suggestive of a positive talk among the audience.

The best faring areas for RRR on Saturday speaks about the wide appeal of the film in Hindi belts. It has an occupancy of about 50 percent or more in places like Mumbai, Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Patna, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Bhopal, Allahabad and Valsad to name some among the tier 1 and 2 cities. There is a little drop in mass belts, but that’s expected for a film that did over 50 percent of it’s total business from the mass belts on day one, and that might not even reflect much in the total collections on Saturday.

While the evening and night shows are yet to begin, the film is already riding on an occupancy of 50 percent for the shows to follow with an approximate net of Rs 6.44 crore on about 2000 shows that we tracked. With spot bookings, these 2000 shows alone will clock 70 percent occupancy to give a net total of Rs 9.50 crore. PVR, Inox and Cinepolis collected around 8.35 crore on the opening day, and this is another barometer that suggests about a jump of at-least 30 percent on Saturday. By 4 pm, RRR had crossed the total Friday figure at the three national chains.

All the factors together suggest a bare minimum 35 percent, which means, a second day figure anywhere in the range of Rs 24 to 26 crore. This can be higher too depending on how the spot bookings across the board are, but given that it’s a Saturday, we expect the evening shows to clock a much better occupancy as compared to Friday. The Saturday growth suggests a certain level of acceptability from the audience and now, if the film consolidates this with another jump on Sunday, it will well show the trend of a potential hit film. With this trend, a weekend upside of Rs 70 crore (Hindi) is on cards for RRR.

This is just half the job done for the Hindi version given that the film got to clock a nett total of Rs 170 - 180 crore plus for the distributors to be in the black and emerge a successful venture. The trend so far suggests that the film will be a winner, but again, it’s always the crucial Monday test that gives a clearer picture on the verdict of any film. The talk is positive, and the collections reflect the same, but yet, as it is with all films, there’s always a journey on the weekdays that decides the fate of a film. RRR clocked Rs 19.25 crore on its opening day and with a jump on Saturday, its two day total is expected to be around 45 crore.

These are very early trends based on samples we have analysed, and we would want our viewers to wait for the early estimates that we put out by midnight to give exact figures.

