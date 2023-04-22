Box Office Trends: Salman Khan shows his muscle power on Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Big gains

After a slow start in the vicinity of Rs 13.50 to 14.00 crore, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is showing big gains in collections across on board on Saturday. The occupancies have gone up in both – multiplexes and single screens – on occasion of Eid, and the trends so far indicate a good day for the Salman Khan film. As of 3 pm, the national chains have gone up by about 60 percent on Saturday and if the momentum continues, the final tally could hit the Rs 10 crore mark in the three chains on day 2.

On Friday, the national chains total at 3 pm was Rs 3.22 crore, and the same has gone to Rs 5.15 crore on Saturday at 3 pm. It would be great if the chains can double up from 3 pm till the end of day, though these figures for both days also include advances for evening and night shows. The mass belts, which were hit by Ramazan on day one are showing extraordinary growth and driving the business of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The jump percentage in select single screens range from 200% to 400%, at places even more, as the muslim audience for Eid has come out in big numbers on Saturday. The noon show at Prem (Farbesganj) collected Rs 4524 on Friday, and the same show on Saturday as clocked Rs 31,234. Sanjay Cineplex in Motihari has collected Rs 1,01,160 from noon and matinee show on Saturday as compared to a full day – 5 show total of Rs 47974 on Friday. Sangam in Bhopal collected Rs 5990 on Friday for the 12 noon show and the same has jumped to Rs 24081 on Saturday. Bharat in Bhopal scored Rs 9324 on Friday and jumped by 4 times to Rs 34576 on Saturday.

Asn Palace Unnao scored a nominal amount of Rs 7000 on Friday and the first show collections on Saturday itself is Rs 21058 (12 noon), followed by another houseful show of Rs 21058 (3 pm). Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai has also recorded 4 near houseful shows since morning, as compared to yesterday, where it opened with 50% occupancy. Delight in Delhi is also recording full house for the entire day in advance. Sanjay Cinema (Agra), which collected under Rs 10,000 on Friday noon, has scored Rs 67,288 on Saturday noon.

The jumps in single screen is over 100 percent across the country, whereas the plexes till noon have shown a growth of 60 percent. Being a single screen heavy film, we would know the final figure by late night, but a big jump is on cards for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, as the Salman Khan + Eid audience has come on board the film on Saturday despite not-so-encouraging initial reports. There have been films that couldn’t make use of national holiday in the post pandemic world and here, there is big growth on the Eid, much like the pre-pandemic times, though Salman has done much better on national holidays back in the day. Standalone the figure would be lower than most Eid releases of Salman, yet the % of jump is an encouraging sign of stardom still getting an audience on holiday’s, especially in the mass belts. A 20 crore plus day is confirm and one needs to see if the film can continue with the momentum and hit the Rs 25 crore mark by end of day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for box office updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

