Box Office: Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 continues underwhelming run of Chiyaan Vikram barring Ponniyin Selvan movies

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram’s latest release, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, has finally hit theaters after a long wait, but the journey hasn’t been an easy one. The film was caught in a legitimate tangle with financier B4U over OTT rights, which led to cancellation of morning shows and matinees as well in almost all the territories. The film made it to the enormous screen only by the evening, losing important prime-time openings. This unexpected setback had a direct impact on its box office numbers, making its debut a quiet one rather than the explosive opening fans were hoping for.

To make things more challenging, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 arrived on the same day as L2 Empuraan, which has been on a record-breaking spree, already crossing ₹100 crore worldwide in just two days. In contrast, Vikram’s film managed to clock only ₹3.85 crore gross on Day 1 and saw a slight dip to ₹3.5 crore on the second day. Interestingly, critics and audiences have given Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 highly positive reviews. Some have given a rating higher than L2 Empuraan. Yet, strong content alone doesn’t guarantee box office success, but timing, marketing, and strategic releases play a big a role. Though Vikram's star power is undeniable, the film’s minimal promotions seem to have worked against it.

Vikram’s last big commercial success was Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, which amassed an impressive ₹350 crore from the worldwide box office. But his recent outings like acclaimed Thangalaan failed to convert the critical acclaim into box office numbers as they never made it into any big club. Now, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 finds itself in a similar struggle despite a good reviews and critical appreciation from audience as well. The film's collections aren’t reflecting the appreciation it has received.

With the holiday weekend ahead, Veera Dheera Sooran has a chance to pick up momentum, but industry experts predict it may not go beyond ₹20-30 crore in its full run by the current walk-ins in theatres. For an actor of Vikram’s caliber, this is a stark contrast to his potential. This film serves as a reminder that even strong content can slip through the cracks if the release strategy isn’t aligned with the market’s pulse.

Whether it can pull off a surprise turnaround remains to be seen, but for now, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is fighting an uphill battle at the box office.