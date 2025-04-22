Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Akshay Kumar-starrer expected to net Rs 5 crore; aided by subsidized ticket rates

Kesari 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Kesari Chapter 2 is the historical courtroom drama that stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. Released on Good Friday, the film is centered around how C. Sankaran Nair uncovers the horrific truth about the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre while fighting against the British Raj. Kesari 2 is estimated to earn around Rs 5 crore today.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2, which stars Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair, has been certified 'A-Adults Only' by the Central Board of Film Certification. Based on early estimates, on Day 5, the courtroom drama looks to collect in the range of Rs 5 crore net business.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Kesari 2 earned Rs 4.25 crore on the first Monday. The total collection of the new release stood at Rs 33.25 crore till the fourth day. After Day 5, the cumulative business will come in a little under Rs 40 crore.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the legal drama has been aided by discounted ticket rates. PVR Inox facilitates cinegoers to book the tickets at discounted prices within the range of Rs 99-Rs 149 only on Tuesdays.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is narrated by Vicky Kaushal. It is an adaptation from the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. As of now, the film is running parallel to Jaat. Its upcoming competitions are Raid 2 and The Bhootnii.

Advertisement

This is Akshay Kumar's second movie of 2025 after Sky Force. Ananya Panday marks her theatrical return as a lead after two years. As far as Bollywood is concerned, R Madhavan was last seen in Shaitaan in 2024.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.