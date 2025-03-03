Chhaava Day 18 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj nets Rs 8 crore on third Monday
Chhaava has earned a business of Rs 8 crore on third Monday at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is heading towards Rs 450 crore.
Chhaava has been basking in the success of its blockbuster theatrical run. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner has performed extraordinarily at the box office for over two weeks. Based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava has been going super strong in its third week.
Chhaava Records Rs 8 Crore On Third Saturday; Collects Under Rs 450 Crore So Far
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been dominating the box office with its oustanding performance since its release. It has outshined other releases while emerging as the top performer of February. On Day 18, Chhaava has collected Rs 8 crore net in India, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 446.5 crore. It will cross the Rs 450 crore mark tomorrow.
Chhaava started its journey with Rs 209 crore in the opening week. It collected Rs 171 crore in the second week. The historical actioner has fetched Rs 66.5 crore in its third week so far.
Day-Wise Collections Of Chhaava Are As Follows:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 22 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 23.5 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 8 crore
|Total
|Rs 446.5 crore
Chhaava Outperforms Mere Husband Ki Biwi & More; To Compete With Sikandar On Eid
Chhaava has outperformed movies like Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, and Superboys of Malegaon at the box office in three weeks. Going by its performance, Vicky Kaushal-headliner will sustain well in its fourth week and further.
Chhaava is expected to maintain good hold until the arrival of Sikandar on Eid 2025. It is yet to be seen how it will perform while competing with Salman Khan-starrer.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.