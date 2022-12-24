Cirkus Day 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty film continues to stay low with 13 crore in 2 days

After a disappointing opening of Rs 6.25 crore, the Rohit Shetty comedy, Cirkus , fronted by Ranveer Singh has continued to stay low at the box office on it’s second day too. According to early trends, the movie has taken a nominal jump of about 10% on Saturday, with collections in the range of Rs 6.50 to 7.25 crore, taking the two-day total around the Rs 13 crore mark. We don’t rule out the possibility of a flat Saturday too and that would be known when the final collections start to come in early on the Sunday morning from the mass belts. In a nut shell, the big jump that the film needed to record some sort of run at the box office has not come on Saturday.

The flat trend on Saturday is writing on the wall for this comedy of error, as it indicates a rejection from the audience. There was lack of interest in them to watch this film on the big screen and below par report have sealed the fate. The failure of Cirkus is being celebrated by some quarters of media and trade, but one must remember that to err is human and this is one of those rare wrong steps taken by Rohit Shetty. He has Singham Again lined up next which is certain to mark his comeback to capitalize the box office again.

The biggest shocker has come in from the Gujarat belt, as the audience has just not come out to give the comedy a chance. The market has traditionally done well for Rohit Shetty as also the comedies, and hence, the collections in Gujarat has come across as a big shock. Various reasons, and conjectures will be put in to decode the failure of Cirkus, but the reason is plain and simple – the audience was not excited by the trailer and the content has not worked.

Will Holiday season benefit Cirkus?

The film might get some sort of boast on Sunday due to the Christmas factor, but that’s not going to change the tide in any way. The first weekend of Cirkus will be around Rs 20 crore at the most, and given the trend over the weekend, there won’t be much coming in over the weekdays despite the festive season. The film faced competition from Avatar: The Way Of Water, but, that hasn’t really dented the prospects to a large extent.

Blessing in disguise for Cirkus is the clear run till the release of Pathaan, but the dynamic of business has changed in post pandemic world, where holiday’s and free run are no longer helping the film business. 2022 has also proved that a festive release is not enough to do business as four of the most lucrative windows of the year – Eid, Independence Day, Diwali & Christmas – has seen theatrical disasters.

Talking of line up, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead. Rohit on the other hand will be making Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, which also features Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone making an appearance. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Cirkus & it’s box office run.

Note: This estimate is based on early trends till the evening shows. Final number might vary and be put up in the morning.