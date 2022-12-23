Avatar The Way Of Water Second Friday Box Office: James Cameron's film continues glory run; Crosses Rs 200 cr
Avatar The Way Of Water will aim to become the highest grossing import film of all time in India.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water has passed the second Friday test with flying colours as it is playing in the same range as its first Thursday figure, that too with competition from a new film like Cirkus, which was touted as the biggest bet from Bollywood this year. With a Friday figure being right on the money, it is to be seen how the film does over the weekend as it will give more clarity on whether it can challenge the figures set by Avengers: Endgame in India or not.
Avatar: The Way Of Water has netted between Rs. 13.5 cr and Rs 14.5 cr on its eighth ticketing day, that is on Friday, and the advances for Saturday and Sunday are comfortably higher than Friday. The weekend collections of the film can go as high as Rs. 55 cr nett with the Christmas season giving the film a significant boost. It is going to top the weekend charts for the second consecutive week as Cirkus and Dhamaka, both, are trending way below Avatar: The Way Of Water this weekend.
Avatar: The Way Of Water is a certified blockbuster in India seeing the incredible second Friday hold. Not just in India, but the film is doing very well across the globe with a wordwide cume nearing 700 million dollars. It shall hit the billion dollar mark by New Year and then it will be about how well the film holds up once the festive season is over and it faces more local competition.
The day wise India nett collections of Avatar: The Way Of Water are as follows:-
Friday - Rs. 40 crores
Saturday - Rs. 42 crores
Sunday - Rs. 47 crores
Monday - Rs. 18.5 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 16.5 crores
Wednesday - Rs. 15 crores
Thursday - Rs. 14 crores
Friday - Rs. 14 cr
Total - Rs. 207 crores
