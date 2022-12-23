Avatar The Way Of Water Second Friday Box Office: James Cameron's film continues glory run; Crosses Rs 200 cr

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water has passed the second Friday test with flying colours as it is playing in the same range as its first Thursday figure, that too with competition from a new film like Cirkus, which was touted as the biggest bet from Bollywood this year. With a Friday figure being right on the money, it is to be seen how the film does over the weekend as it will give more clarity on whether it can challenge the figures set by Avengers: Endgame in India or not.

Avatar: The Way Of Water has netted between Rs. 13.5 cr and Rs 14.5 cr on its eighth ticketing day, that is on Friday, and the advances for Saturday and Sunday are comfortably higher than Friday. The weekend collections of the film can go as high as Rs. 55 cr nett with the Christmas season giving the film a significant boost. It is going to top the weekend charts for the second consecutive week as Cirkus and Dhamaka, both, are trending way below Avatar: The Way Of Water this weekend.