Kesari Veer Box Office: What to expect from Sooraj Pancholi’s period biopic on the opening day

As we already know, the trend of period biopics is going to be here soon as Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is already running bonkers nationwide. Amid this wave, another period drama, Kesari Veer, is almost here with us. The film stars Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma as the leads.

The film is based in the Mughal era of rule and follows the story of Hamirji Gohli, a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple. This period biopic is directed by Prince Dhiman and is set to release on 14 March 2025.

The teaser for the film, filled with lots of cheerful dialogues and scenes full of action and devotion, was released on 13 February 2025. Though the teaser did get the film a bit of traction, it failed to generate any significant hype to help in its box office performance in the future.

As the majority part of the film’s theme is based on religion, one can expect it to be hyped up and get a good box office performance in the future but one can not guarantee such a possibility in this case. The film lacks any star power and basically a face that could attract the audience to the theatres in today’s time which is evident here with Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi as the three main leads.

Keeping in mind all these factors and the hype this Sooraj Pancholi starrer is carrying at this moment, an opening of Rs 1 - 2 crores can be expected. This might be considered very low for a period action film but if the marketing tactics turn out to be successful, the expected opening can surely see a minor growth.

