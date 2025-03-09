Crazxy Day 10 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's thriller sees a dip on India vs New Zealand final cricket match day

Crazxy, directed by Girish Kohli and starring Sohum Shah in the lead, is set to face the wrath of the India vs New Zealand final cricket match today, Day 10. The total cume is near Rs 9 crore net.

Crazxy targets Rs 90 lakh on 2nd Sunday amid big cricket match

After clocking over Rs 5.70 crore in its opening week, Crazxy began its second weekend by hitting Rs 45 lakh, followed by a good jump to Rs 1.20 crore on Saturday. Going by the trends and drop in occupancy today on Day 10, the movie is likely to add another Rs 90 lakh to the tally today.

The total cume of Crazxy will be around Rs 8.35 crore by the end of its second weekend. One must note that the Girish Kohli movie is running with an updated climax in its second week. The movie is also aided by a Buy-One-Get-One offer.

Crazxy gets good reviews but not the required traction at cinemas

Crazxy opened to positive word-of-mouth but couldn't lure the audience much to the cinemas. The saving grace for the Sohum Shah starrer is that it is performing better than the rival release- Superboys Of Malegaon. Both movies were hit by the Chhaava Wave at the box office.

Crazxy needs to earn at least Rs 15 crore in its lifetime to be a successful box office hit. It will be interesting to see how the movie does in the coming days.

Crazxy in cinemas

Crazxy is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

