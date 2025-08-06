Dhadak 2 Day 6 India Box Office: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's film nets petty Rs 1 crore on 1st Wednesday, to end its full run at Rs 20 crore

Dhadak 2 has been running in theaters for around a week. Released on August 1, 2025, the film hasn’t been performing well at the box office. Led by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the intense romantic drama will soon finish its week with a modest hold. Here’s what Day 6 of Dhadak 2 looked like.

Dhadak 2 fails to improve on first Wednesday, fetches mere Rs 1 crore

Dhadak 2, which is backed by Dharma Productions, has earned Rs 1 crore on the sixth day of its release. It failed to improve its performance on the first Wednesday.

The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer couldn’t utilize the Tuesday discount offer and recorded Rs 1.50 crore net only. Shazia Iqbal’s film earned Rs 11.25 crore in its debut weekend and Rs 1.25 crore on the fourth day.

The cumulative collection of the Dhadak sequel stands at Rs 15 crore net at the box office so far. It looks to remain under Rs 18 crore in the first week.

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 3.5 crore Day 2 Rs 3.75 crore Day 3 Rs 4 crore Day 4 Rs 1.25 crore Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 15 crore

Dhadak 2 disappoints at the box office, to end its run at Rs 20 crore

Dhadak 2 received positive word of mouth from cinephiles. However, the film, backed by Karan Johar, couldn’t witness success at the box office, mainly due to poor marketing and promotional strategy.

Going by the low trends, Dhadak 2, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, looks to earn Rs 20 crore by the end of its theatrical run. It is locking horns with Son of Sardaar 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha at the Hindi box office.

Dhadak 2 in cinemas

Dhadak 2 is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

