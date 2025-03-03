Machante Maalakha 1st Weekend Kerala Box Office: Soubin Shahir’s comedy drama CRASHES; grosses just Rs 58 lakh in 4 days

Machante Maalakha, starring Soubin Shahir, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Namitha Pramod, couldn't impress the audience at the box office. The Boban Samuel-directed comedy drama recorded a disastrous box office trend in its opening weekend.

Machante Maalakha grosses just Rs 58 lakh in opening weekend; set for a sorry fate

Bankrolled by Abaam Movies, the comedy entertainer was opened to poor audience reception, which became a significant reason why the movie failed to get traction at the ticket window. Released with much anticipation, Machante Maalakha crashed in its opening weekend itself. The film could only gross a total of Rs 58 lakhs on its 4-day weekend at the Kerala box office.

This is a disastrous result for such a movie. It turned back-to-back second box office dud for Soubin Shahir after his previous release, Pravinkoodu Shappu. The comedy-drama is set for a sorry fate by the end of its theatrical run.

Looking at its poor trends, the movie is likely to wrap its theatrical run very soon, that too under Rs 1 crore only. Fans will have to wait for a proper comeback film from Soubin Shahir.

Malayalam cinema witnesses only two blockbusters till now

The Malayalam film industry has witnessed only two blockbusters till now - Rekhachitram and Officer On Duty. Interesting, both are crime thrillers. In the first two months of 2025, multiple comedy dramas tried their luck at the box office, but no one could sail through a successful run.

The latest release, Machante Maalakha, is the new entrant in the same list. It will be interesting to see which upcoming comedy-drama from the Mollywood cinema will end this flop streak.

Machante Maalakha in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.