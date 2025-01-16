Fateh Day 6 Box Office: Sonu Sood starrer stylish actioner maintains steady run at lower levels; earns Rs 75 lakh

Sonu Sood's directorial debut, Fateh, starring himself in the titular role along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, crumbled at the box office. The audience outrightly rejects the stylish action drama despite makers offering BOGO offers.

Fateh collects Rs 75 lakh on Day 6; targets a disastrous end

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Fateh couldn't fateh (win) over the hearts of the audience and met with the average word-of-mouth. The sleek, violent actioner opened with Rs 2 crore on its first day, but the movie couldn't show any sign of growth at the box office.

The movie wrapped its first week at Rs 6 crore, aided by self-pumping. Moreover, the movie didn't receive any momentum on the weekdays and collected Rs 1.60 crore, collectively on Monday and Tuesday (Makar Sankranti Holiday). As per estimates, it added another Rs 75 lakh to the tally on its 6th day, taking the total cume to Rs 8.35 crore net at the Indian box office.

It is expected to end its first week at Rs 9 crore net. Further, it might enjoy some benefits of Cinema Lovers Day on January 17. However, it is very unlikely since the movie didn't receive any audience on its opening day when the makers had capped the ticket prices at just Rs 99.

The Sonu Sood movie is targeting a finish of around Rs 12 crore net at the domestic box office.

Day-Wise Collections Of Fateh Are Listed Below:

Days Net Collections In India Day 1 Rs 2 crore Day 2 Rs 2 crore Day 3 Rs 2 crore Day 4 Rs 70 lakh Day 5 Rs 90 lakh Day 6 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 8.35 crore

About Fateh

Fateh follows the life of Fateh Singh (Sonu Sood), an ex-Indian spy who has settled into a quieter existence as a dairy farm supervisor in Moga, Punjab. His tranquility is disrupted when Nimrat (Shivjyoti Rajput), who is like a sister to him, ventures to Delhi to confront the developers of a predatory loan app she was inadvertently promoting.

When Nimrat goes missing, Fateh's journey to find her unveils a vast cybercrime racket. Joined by Khushi Sharma (Jacqueline Fernandez), an ethical hacker, Fateh navigates through this digital underworld to dismantle the scam. Can Fateh and Khushi bust the racket, or are they engulfed? Watch Fateh to find out.

Fateh In Theaters

Fateh is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

