Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 3 India: Horror darling earns Rs 6 crore net despite losing screens to Mission Impossible 8

Final Destination: Bloodlines, also known as Final Destination 6, continues its steady run at the Indian box office on Day 3 (Saturday). Despite losing a significant number of screens to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (MI8), which debuted today in key multiplexes, the horror sequel held strong with an estimated collection of Rs 6 crore on its third day.

The film’s steady performance is aided by the lack of direct competition within the horror genre, as well as the absence of major Bollywood or regional releases this weekend. This has allowed Bloodlines to maintain a steady footfall among movie buffs, especially horror enthusiasts in metropolitan areas and tier 2 and 3 cities.

The movie began its run with a solid Thursday collection of Rs 4.35 crore, which includes early preview screenings. On Friday, it grew slightly to Rs 5 crore. With approximately Rs 6 crore on Saturday, the three-day India total stands at Rs 15.35 crore. Tracking so far suggests the film will ultimately collect over Rs 40 crore in its entire theatrical run in India, marking a superb performance for the happening film.

Final Destination: Bloodlines—India Box Office Collection (Day-Wise)

Day Earnings (in Rs net) Day 1 Rs 4.35 crore Day 2 Rs 5.00 crore Day 3 Rs 6.00 crore Total Rs 15.35 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination: Bloodlines was written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits her grandmother’s ability to foresee death. When her family members start dying one after another, she races against time to break the deadly chain and save them all.

The supporting cast includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

Following the success of Final Destination 5 in 2011, this sixth film was initially developed as a re-imagining of the franchise but was later confirmed to be a direct continuation of the series. The film was shot in Vancouver between March and May 2024.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released stateside by Warner Bros. on May 16 to positive critical acclaim. It is currently the best-reviewed film in the franchise, and its performance in India and other international markets is only adding to its appeal.