Final Destination Bloodlines Day 1 Advance Bookings: Fan-favorite horror franchise gears up for average India start

Final Destination Bloodlines Day 1 Advance Bookings: Among the several popular horror franchises that we know of from Hollywood, Final Destination is one of them. After a long gap of 14 years, the franchise comes back once again on the big screen with its sixth installment titled Final Destination Bloodlines. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film is set to hit the theaters in India on May 15, 2025.

Final Destination Bloodlines eyes an average start in India

Only one day remains for Final Destination Bloodlines to release in India. Judging by the public response in its advance booking, it is up on an average opening day in India. However, this is not a bad sign for the film’s release, keeping in mind its genre. Horror films like this are known to not perform big in their advance booking. After the release, spot bookings drive the film to bigger results.

In case it receives a positive word-of-mouth from the audience, the results for this horror thriller can grow much bigger at the Indian box office. The Final Destination franchise also has a good fan base in India. Benefiting from the legacy of its franchise, the upcoming sixth installment has a chance to perform well in its lifetime box office run.

Additionally, the genre of horror thriller itself carries a huge demand among the Indian audience, only if it turns out to be a good watch. As Indian film industries lack a proper flow of horror films, a Hollywood film like the Final Destination Bloodlines can benefit from that and explore the potential of its genre in the Indian market. However, this is only when the film is accepted by the audience.

Two days after Final Destination Bloodlines, another big entertainer from Hollywood will hit the Indian cinemas, which is Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The Tom Cruise-led action entertainer is releasing on May 17, making it a big competitor for the horror film in its lifetime run. Additionally, other holdover releases like Raid 2 and THUNDERBOLTS* continue running in theaters.

Final Destination Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner and several others in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

