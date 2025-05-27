Bollywood Newswrap Sanjay Dutt Dhurandar Shraddha Kapoor teams up with Chhaava director Housefull 5 Trailer Launch War 2 Karan Veer Mehra Abhijeet Bhattacharya Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bold scenes for Tripti Dimri in Spirit Dhadak 2 Release Date Housefull 5 Trailer

Final Destination Bloodlines Day 13 India Box Office: Hit horror-fantasy nets impressive Rs 1.5 crore on 2nd Tuesday

Powered by strong word of mouth and youth appeal, Final Destination: Bloodlines has grossed Rs 45.55 crore in India and shattered franchise records with USD 186.7M worldwide.

Published on May 27, 2025 | 10:01 PM IST | 4K
Warner Bros. Pictures
Picture Courtesy: Warner Bros. Pictures

Final Destination: Bloodlines is showing solid legs at the Indian box office. The sixth entry in the long-running horror franchise earned an estimated Rs 1.5 crore net on its second Tuesday (today), taking its total local haul to an impressive Rs 45.55 crore.

The film opened with Rs 4.25 crore on its first day and maintained momentum through the opening weekend and beyond, driven by strong word of mouth among horror fans, positive reviews pouring in from the West, and more. Despite stiff competition from other Hollywood tentpoles and domestic releases, Bloodlines has carved out a strong presence across multiplexes, especially among the youth demographic.

Day-wise Final Destination: Bloodlines collection breakdown:

Day Collection (Rs net)
Day 1 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 2 Rs 5.00 crore
Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore
Day 7 Rs 2.60 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 9 Rs 2.20 crore
Day 10 Rs 3.80 crore
Day 11 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 13 Rs 1.50 crore
Total Rs 45.55 crore


The horror fantasy, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, is being praised for bringing a fresh spin to the franchise while retaining the eerie charm and edge-of-the-seat twists that define Final Destination. The plot centers on a college student, played by Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who inherits a deadly premonition from her grandmother. What follows is a suspenseful chain of events as Death seemingly begins to reclaim what it was once denied.

The film benefits from a gripping story, mature direction, and a cast that includes Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Anna Lore, and franchise veteran Tony Todd.

Overall, Final Destination: Bloodlines has grossed USD 186.7 million, making it not just the highest-grossing film in the series globally but also the best-reviewed installment so far. With a few more days left in its India run, the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark if current trends continue.

