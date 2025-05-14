Final Destination Bloodlines Final Advance Booking India: Hollywood horror flick sells 27,000 tickets in top national chains

Hollywood movie Final Destination Bloodlines is all set to hit the cinemas this weekend. The sixth installment of the popular American film franchise is expected to take an average start at the Indian box office as the movie has recorded decent pre-sales so far.

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, Final Destination 6 sold around 27,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—on its opening day in India. The movie is targeting an average start in India. As per current trends and its advances, Final Destination Bloodlines is heading for an opening of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore at the Indian box office.

The rest will depend on the spot bookings and walk-ins. Since there is no significant Hindi release, the Horror movie can attract a major section of the audience on the first two days. It will have to face Tom Cruise's much-awaited Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning from its third onwards, i.e., May 17th in India.

The fate of Final Destination 6 relies heavily on its content and initial word-of-mouth, along with the performance of the Tom Cruise movie. Going by the current buzz, MI-8 is going to have an upper hand at the box office, and it might affect the business of the Horror flick. Nevertheless, if the latter manages to impress the audience with its content, it will gain some traction.

It must be noted that both the Hollywood flicks cater to different sections of the audience and have the potential to co-exist at the box office.

