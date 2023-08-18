Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Box Office: An uncanny resemblance of what happened in 2001 with Gadar and Lagaan

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2: The Kath Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and others is having a glorious run at the Indian box office. The film has collected around Rs 280 crores nett in India in its first week and is going from strength to strength even in its second weekend. On the other hand, Amit Rai's OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is doing very good business although not to the level of Gadar 2. Both the films are huge successes but the Sunny Deol starrer is the bigger money spinner by an over 3x margin. The numbers of these two films have an uncanny resemblance with the numbers of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Lagaan back in 2001.

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Is Quite Similar To Gadar Vs Lagaan

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha vs Lagaan was one of the most hyped clashes in Hindi movie history. Both the films were huge successes but Gadar was a way bigger hit. Infact it is among the top 10 biggest hits of all time to date. Back in 2001, the film did around Rs 77 crores nett and sold over 5 crore tickets in its run in India. Lagaan on the other hand did slightly over Rs 34 crores nett in India and sold around 1.8 crore tickets in theatres. Just like OMG 2 got a better critical reception, Lagaan in 2001 got a better reception critically. Both the Gadar films were made to cater to a wider diaspora of audience while Lagaan and OMG 2 are films that appeased the audiences primarily in the metros and big cities.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Made A Statement In 2001 And Gadar: The Katha Continues Makes The Same Statement Again In 2023

The magnanimous success of both Gadar films is due to the fact that it caters to audiences that have been marginalised by Hindi filmmakers since a while. Films today are made to appeal to a small section of the audience while a filmmaker's intent should always be to reach out to more and more people. There is nothing wrong in making films for a section of the audience but filmmakers that have the ability to reach out to a wider audience base should work towards it too because there is a big chunk of audience that is ready to spend their money on movies worth their time and money.

