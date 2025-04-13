Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly 3 Days India Net Comparison: Here's how Mythri Movie Makers' two films are performing in theaters

Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly 3 Days India Net Comparison: Mythri Movie Makers is currently the largest production house in India, hailing from Tollywood, popularly known for backing the Pushpa franchise featuring Allu Arjun. Very recently, on April 10, 2025, the banner pushed its two movies from different industries for release on the same day, namely Good Bad Ugly and Jaat.

Good Bad Ugly is a Tamil movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as the leading pair. Meanwhile, Jaat is a Bollywood movie directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni, starring Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra in the lead. As both the films are high-cost action entertainers, let’s compare which one is showing a better box office performance in their latest 3 days of release.

3 days India net of Jaat

Jaat marks the comeback of Sunny Deol on the big screen nearly 2 years after his all-time blockbuster Gadar 2. With a massive success behind him, Jaat collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day, while much more was expected from the film. Even though it is riding with strong hype in rural centers, the film dropped to Rs 6.75 crore the next day, a working Friday.

With its entry into the weekend, Jaat got a boost back to its position with Rs 9.5 crore on Day 3. The 3-day total of this Sunny Deol film stands at Rs 25.25 crore. While the trade had higher expectations of the film, this is still a reasonable total considering the limited pre-release hype for the film.

3 days India net of Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly marks the box office comeback of Ajith Kumar barely 3 months after the failure of Vidaamuyarchi, produced by Lyca Productions. Unlike Jaat, this Tamil commercial was received with substantial pre-release hype, resulting in Rs 28 crore as its Day 1 India net. Followed by a working Friday, it dropped down to Rs 14.5 crore on Day 2, rising once again with Rs 22 crore on Day 3. The 3-day total of the film currently stands at Rs 64.5 crore.

3-day net collections of Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are as follows:

Days Jaat Good Bad Ugly Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 28 crore Day 2 Rs 6.5 crore Rs 14.5 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 22 crore Total Rs 25.25 crore Rs 64.5 crore

As of the first 3 days, India's net collection, Good Bad Ugly, is in a much better position than Jaat and is expected to remain so over its lifetime. While Ajith Kumar returns after delivering a disaster here, Sunny Deol comes back after a humongous blockbuster. There are several advantages and disadvantages that both the films have towards each other, ensuring a fair competition over each of their lifetime runs.

