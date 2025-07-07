Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Off to a good start in India with 42cr weekend

Jurassic World: Rebirth made a strong debut at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 42.50 crore (USD 5 million) approx during its three-day opening weekend.

The pure weekend numbers, i.e. Friday to Sunday, are the best in the franchise. Although the last three films all had Thursday previews, including those previews, it fell short of Fallen Kingdom and Dominion. When compared to the rest of the world, India held much better, as most other markets saw bigger drops from the previous films in the franchise. The global opening for Rebirth is around 20 per cent short of Dominion, while India is just 5 per cent lower.

The bigger positive for the film is the trend over the weekend, which is better than Dominion and closer to that of Fallen Kingdom. This bodes well for its long-run prospects. Fallen Kingdom went on to gross nearly Rs. 110 crore from a Rs. 48 crore weekend, while Dominion could manage only Rs. 85 crore from a Rs. 44 crore weekend. The Sunday numbers of Rebirth were Rs. 17.50 crore approx, well ahead of Rs. 15 crore of Dominion and similar to Rs. 17.25 crore of Fallen Kingdom. Rebirth shall aim for Rs. 100 crore plus final, there is potential for higher if it follows the trajectory of Fallen Kingdom.

The day-wise box office collections of Jurassic World: Rebirth in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 15.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 17.50 cr. Total Rs. 42.50 cr.

Jurassic is among the most lucrative Hollywood franchises in India. Jurassic Park (1994) was a game-changer, becoming the first Hollywood film to break big at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 22 crore, over Rs. 300 crore adjusted for inflation. The franchise roared back to life with Jurassic World in 2015, which became the third-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India with Rs. 130 crore. However, the momentum dipped with the next two instalments, especially Dominion, which couldn’t even cross the Rs. 100 crore. While Rebirth is still underperforming by franchise standards, it has at least shown some recovery from Dominion, a small win, especially with global numbers softening further.

NOTE: All box office numbers mentioned above are excluding 3D charges. Including 3D charges, Jurassic World: Rebirth has grossed Rs. 48 crore (USD 5.60 million) in India.

