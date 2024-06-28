The Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead has shown a very good hold in collections in Hindi on the second day as early estimates indicate Friday collection in the range of Rs 18.00 crore to Rs 19.00. With this, the two-day nett total of this sci-fi set against the backdrop of Mahabharata stands a little under the Rs 40 crore mark.

Kalki 2898 AD shows a solid hold on Friday

The film showed less than 10 percent drop in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – whereas the mass belts, as expected have shown a dip of about 12 percent. This happens with Thursday releases, and the hold in collections on Friday is a healthy indication for the long run prospects of Kalki 2898 AD. The film will be looking to rake in another 20 crore on Saturday and then aim to get closer to the Rs 30 crore mark on Sunday.

The Saturday growth could be a little muted as the business will of course be impacted by the India vs South Africa World Cup finals, but the film should make up for that with bigger-than-usual gains on Sunday. The four-day weekend of Kalki 2898 AD will be in the North of Rs 85 crore, and the aim will be to get as close as possible to the Rs 90 crore mark.

Kalki 2898 AD targets 85 crore in 4-days in Hindi

Post the weekend, it’s on the Monday test as any number around the double-digit mark will more or less indicate the HIT verdict for this Prabhas film in Hindi markets, though it’s still a long way to go even from there. The film will be in a good spot if it manages to collect in the North of Rs 85 crore in its opening weekend.

On the worldwide front, Kalki 2898 AD collected Rs 163 crore on the opening day, putting up the third biggest single-day collection of all time for an Indian Film after Bahubali 2 (Rs 200 crore) and RRR (Rs 189 crore). The film is holding fine in India and the international belts on Friday too and the estimates for the two shall follow shortly.

Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) Day Wise Box Office

Thursday: Rs 21.00 crore

Friday: Rs 18.50 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 39.50 crore

Note: These are early estimates and actuals could be marginally higher or lower than the predicted range.

