Karnan Day One Box Office: Career best opening for Dhanush; Collects Rs 10.50 crore gross

Karnan has surpassed all the trade expectations as it has taken a massive opening at the box office in Tamil Nadu. The film has raked in Rs 10.50 crore day one gross, thereby emerging as the biggest opener to date for Dhanush, by a huge margin. The audience talk of the film is extraordinary and despite the 50 percent occupancy cap from the weekend, it is expected to continue with a steady run at the box office and certainly emerge as the first clean hit in Kollywood since the release of Master in January. The opening day net of Karnan is in the range of Rs 8.80 crore.

While the film was expected to do well in the big cities, it has managed to get an audience even in tier 2 and tier 3 towns, which has pushed the opening day figure to the double-digit mark. Karnan is the second biggest opener of the Tamil Industry in the last year after Master, surpassing the day one Tamil Nadu gross of Karthi’s Sulthan (Rs 5 crore). In terms of Dhanush films, this has surpassed the day one of his previous best, Vada Chennai, which had raked in Rs 6.75 crore in TN.

In terms of Dhanush films, Karnan has surpassed the day one of his previous best, Vada Chennai, which had raked in Rs 6.75 crore in TN. Source

The opening day biz of Karnan in Tamil Nadu is almost twice of two other recently released Dhanush films, Asuran (Rs 5.48 crore) and Enai Noki Paayum Thota (Rs 5.85 crore) and this has happened despite the rising Covid cases in Tamil Nadu. Dhanush over the years has created a brand for himself by associating with quality cinema and a reflection of the same is visible in the day one collection of Karnan. There will be a significant drop in collections on Saturday and Sunday owing to the restrictions imposed by the government to bring Covid spread under control, but nonetheless, it will put up a healthy opening weekend total.

Top Three Opening Day Dhanush (Gross):

Karnan: Rs 10.50 crore

Vada Chennai: Rs 6.75 crore

Pataas: Rs 6.50 crore

