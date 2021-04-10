Vakeel Saab Day One Estimate: Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s RAMPAGE at box office, crosses Rs 40 crore gross

It's a historic day at the box-office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the Pawan Kalyan fronted Vakeel Saab. Opening Day estimates and analysis.

Returning to the big screen after three long years, Pawan Kalyan has created history at the box-office by recording one of the biggest opening of all time for a Telugu film and the highest day one figure for an Indian film in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. As per early estimates, Vakeel Saab has recorded an opening day share in the vicinity of Rs 31 to 33 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, thereby emerging the biggest opener of Pawan Kalyan till date.

Despite coronavirus scare and certain political games played at the last moment in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Power Star film has fared better than his previous three releases – Agnyaathavasi, Katamaryudu and Sardaar Gabbar Singh, which recorded opening day share of Rs 27 crore, Rs 22 crore and Rs 21 crore respectively.In terms of opening day gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vakeel Saab figure stands in the vicinity of Rs 40.50 to 42.50 crore, and the net total in APTG is in the range of Rs 36 to 38 crore.

These figures are simply historic and having come with a relatively non-commercial set up like Vakeel Saab is a sheer display of Pawan Kalyan’s power to bring in his fans in the cinema halls. The opening day biz has proved that he is number uno when it comes to stardom in the Telugu states. Interestingly, the opening day share of Vakeel Saab in just Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is higher than / on par with what Pink in did across India in it's lifetime run - Rs 32 crore share. For those unaware, Vakeel Saab is the adaptation of Pink and the Telugu version is produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The day one gross of Vakeel Saab in small centers like Khammam (Rs 30.30 lakh), Chirala (11.50 lakh), and Macherla (7.90 lakh), to name a few, is more than the opening day gross of the monstrous blockbuster, Bahubali 2. The opening day share of Vakeel Saab in Krisha is around Rs 1.90 crore.

Just coming close to Bahubali figures is an achievement for any film, but Pawan Kalyan has managed to surpass the figures in certain small towns with a lesser commercial and non-event film like Vakeel Saab in between the coronavirus scare. These numbers have come without the ticket price hike and special mid-night shows.

Final figures and territory wise break down is still awaited and these are early estimates that we have compiled from our sources. We will come up with exact figures and area wise share breakdown of Vakeel Saab tomorrow morning.

Vakeel Saab Opening Day Estimate:

Gross: Rs 41.5 crore

Net: Rs 37 crore

Share: Rs 32 crore

Please Note: The Opening Day Share is including fixed hires and GST.

