Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Advance Booking: Salman Khan sells 60,000 tickets in 3 chains; Relies on spot sales

Salman Khan is back to entertain the audience this Eid with his action entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Farhad Samji directorial is releasing a day before the Eid, and has sold approximately 60,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. The booking are below the expectations as the film should have hit 80,000 tickets in the chains at the worst, but, its certainly a case of trailer not creating the right amount of excitement in the multiplex audience.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan targets Rs 15 crore opening

The advance bookings in national chains makes the film heavily depend on the spot bookings to take what could be termed a fair start. The target for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should be an opening day of Rs 15 crore and then show gains on second and third day on occasion of Eid, taking the weekend total in the vicinity of Rs 65 to 70 crore. The positive for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the response to advance booking in the tier 2 and tier 3 market. The bookings in national chains are better than films like Bholaa, Prithviraj and Shamshera, but that’s not much to say as Salman Khan starrer on Eid should have commanded much bigger advance and these are low numbers to start with, making the film rely on spot bookings.

There is the Pre-Eid factor, but even after taking that in account, the bookings should have been better by at-least 25 to 30% in national chains as Salman has taken bigger opening in the Pre-Eid period too. The film has decent movement in the non-national chains and the single screens and it’s these centres that have the potential push the film to a start in the Rs 15 crore range. The Salman Khan factor is helping it get footfalls outside the national chains. The all India advance for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for the opening day should be in the vicinity of Rs 3.5 to 4.00 crore, with weekend advance falling in the 6.5 crore range.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hopes to benefit from Eid on Saturday

A lot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will depend on the talk in the mass belt, as appreciation in this audience is a must for the film to have long legs at the box office. The positive for the film is the free run at the box office, and all it needs now is appreciation from audience. The negative however is the over-the-top treatment to emotions in the trailer, which isn’t exactly the taste of metros in today’s time and age. The music too hasn’t done the trick barring Naiyo Lagda, which created right noise, especially in the mass belts. It’s the mass appreciation that will determine the fate of KBKJ in the long run, and we shall get a clear picture on this by the jumps on Saturday and Sunday followed by hold on Monday and Tuesday. The hope is on Eid period to get the loyal Salman Khan audience to the cinema halls but the fate would depend on what happens post the Eid period.

