Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Opening Day Box Office Estimate: Salman Khan starrer collects 12.50 crores

Salman Khan’s Eid 2023 entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken a low start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the film is headed towards an opening day in the range of Rs 12.50 crores - 13.50 crore, with the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – raking in Rs 5.20 to 5.25 crores. The film has done better in the mass belts as compared to the national chains, though the overall number is below what one expects from a tentpole Salman Khan film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday

Around 30 to 35 percent bigger opening would have put the film in a better position, and now these numbers make it a must for the film to show growth over the weekend. Eid is being celebrated across India on Saturday, which should push the collections of the film, especially in the mass belts. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should target a bare minimum number of Rs 20 crores each on Saturday and Sunday to put up an opening weekend around the Rs 55 crore mark. The film has released on 4500 screens and this has led to low occupancy in multiplexes. A tighter release might have meant better occupancy, though eventual result of day 1 would have been the same.

The biz was impacted a little by the Pre-Eid factor, but then, Salman Khan has seen much bigger openers back in the day in the Pre-Eid period and hence, the biz should have been a lot higher on the opening day. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has scored the third biggest opening of the year after the Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan, which is at the top place with more than 4 times the margin and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which also has performed better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on its opening day. We would know the exact figure in the morning depending on where the mass belts land and its this center that would decide the final number.

All eyes on mass circuits in long run

From the initial response, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan doesn’t have much going in its favour at the multiplexes and hence, the hope is on the single screens to sustain in the long run even after the Eid period. It’s a wait and watch game, and the business through the weekend can grow as Salman Khan has got a loyal base for his films through the Eid period over the years. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office run of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Preview: Salman Khan film runtime, screen count, advance booking & day 1