Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Overseas box office collections - Salman Khan starrer opens to Rs. 27 crores worldwide

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened to $1.35 million (Rs. 11 crores) approx internationally on its first day yesterday. Combined with Rs. 16 crores approx in India, the worldwide opening day totaled Rs. 27 crores approx.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Targets A 3 Day International Weekend Of 4.5 Million Dollars

While these numbers are lower than they should be considering Eid was on Friday in most markets, the performance is relatively better compared to India. The Salman Khan starrer should be able to reach $4.5 million over the weekend.

The Middle East Leads The Overseas Box Office Numbers For Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan With Around 50 Percent Of The International Takings

Leading the pack is the Middle East with $650,000 approx on Friday. The actuals here are a bit delayed due to Holiday. The numbers are underwhelming considering Eid is a very huge period for the box office. There is an extended holiday period till Monday which shall keep collection’s going.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Does Well In UK Although Collections In North America And Australia Are Average

The United Kingdom did well considering Eid falls on Saturday there and being a Pakistani diaspora heavy market, Pre-Eid is a slow period. The collection should see a good surge there. The other two main markets; North America and Australia recorded average numbers, especially in Canada which has seen big growth in last two years.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Friday is as follows:

Middle East - $650,000 approx

North America - $325,000

United Kingdom - $100,000

Australia - $75,000

Europe - $100,000

Rest of World - $125,000

Total = 1.375 million dollars

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is now playing at a theatre near you.

