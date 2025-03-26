L2 Empuraan Kerala Advance Booking: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaaran's biggie eyes All-time record in pre-sales; Set to DETHRONE Thalapathy Vijay's Leo

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with a huge ensemble cast, is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow, March 27. Thanks to the thunderous advance booking, the movie is on its way to a historic opening at the box office.

L2 Empuraan records a solid advance in home state; set to dethrone Leo from the No. 1 spot

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaaran, the much-awaited Malayalam movie has already grossed Rs 11.50 crore from the advance sale in its home state. The movie is on the verge of setting an all-time record in Kerala by clocking over Rs 12 crore pre-sales. Currently, the No. 1 spot belongs to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in Kerala, which is expected to be dusted anytime soon.

The political action drama is set to have the biggest opening ever in Malayalam cinema. In addition to its domestic advances, the movie has also been rewriting records in overseas markets. For the uninitiated, the movie is making huge waves in the Gulf and New Zealand pre-bookings.

L2 Empuraan fetches Rs 50 crore advances for the opening day alone globally

The Mohanlal starrer has already smashed a phenomenal advance of Rs 50 crore for the opening day alone at the worldwide ticket window. L2 Empuraan became the first ever Malayalam movie to achieve this feat. The overall opening weekend advance booking of the Lucifer sequel is around Rs 80 crore as of now. It shall touch the Rs 85 crore mark before the first show begins tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see what figure L2 Empuraan will post tomorrow on its debut day at the worldwide box office.

