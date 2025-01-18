Madha Gaja Raja Day 7 Box Office Update: Vishal's BLOCKBUSTER movie crosses Rs 35 crore in Tamil Nadu
Starring Vishal, Madha Gaja Raja has completed a week of its release in Tamil Nadu. Directed by Sundar C, the Tamil movie has touched Rs 35 crore in 7 days.
Madha Gaja Raja, which was originally scheduled for its release in 2013, finally hit the screens on January 12 this year. The much-delayed Tamil film is headlined by actor Vishal. During its theatrical run, it has become the biggest success on Pongal among other releases. Also featuring Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Santhanam and Sonu Sood, the action-comedy has now completed a week in cinemas.
Madha Gaja Raja Collects Rs 5 Crore Plus On Day 7; Total Reaches Rs 37 Crore In One Week
Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja opened to Rs 3.2 crore on the first day of its release. On the second day, Vishal-starrer fetched Rs 3.3 crore. It witnessed a growth of Rs 6.5 crore on the third day, followed by Rs 7.75 crore on the fourth day. On the fifth day, the Telugu action comedy maintained Rs 7 crore which was nearly similar to its earnings on Day 4.
On the sixth day, Sundar C's helmer fetched Rs 4.25 crore and now on the seventh day, the Telugu film earned more than Rs 5 crore at the box office. The total first week cume collection of Madha Gaja Raja now stands at Rs 37 crore.
Day-Wise Earnings Of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 3.20 crore
|2
|Rs 3.30 crore
|3
|Rs 6.50 crore
|4
|Rs 7.75 crore
|5
|Rs 7 crore
|6
|Rs 4.25 crore
|7
|Rs 5 crore
|Total
|Rs 37 crore in 7 days
Madha Gaja Raja Locks Horns With Nesippaya and Kadhalikka Neramillai
Madha Gaja Raja is facing competition with Nesippaya and Kadhalikka Neramillai at the Tamil Nadu box office. Its other rival releases include Vanangaan and Madraskaaran.
Madha Gaja Raja in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
