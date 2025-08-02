Mahavatar Narsimha 2nd Saturday Hindi Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's animation drama creates HISTORY; Adds Rs 11 crore net on day 9

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, and produced by Hombale films is creating history at the box office everyday, especially for the Hindi version. After netting Rs 29 crore in its first week in Hindi, the movie added Rs 5 crore on 2nd Friday. On 2nd Saturday, the movie registered the biggest day of its run, collecting Rs 11 crore. These are unheard numbers for an animated movie. Mahavatar Narsimha has opened the floodgates for animated movies in India, and that too in a big way.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Is As Under

Particulars India Net Hindi Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 11 crore Total Rs 45 crore net in 9 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D Charges

Mahavatar Narsimha Is Set To Register The Biggest Day Of Its Run On Day 10

The biggest day of Mahavatar Narsimha's run shall be on 2nd Sunday, where it can end up with collections near Rs 15 crore in Hindi. The movie's run has left everyone in shock, including the producers. The final collections can't be predicted but a number in the Rs 125 crore plus net range can't be discounted given the momentum that it has. After being the second most preferred Hindi film in its first week, it is the most preferred Hindi film in its second; and that is with two new releases Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 hitting theatres.

Hombale Films Is Set To Gain Massively Due To The Success Of Their First Film From Mahavatar Cinematic Universe

The biggest beneficiary of Mahavatar Narsimha's success is obviously Hombale films. Their gamble of making an expensive animated film worked, and now the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe will see some jaw-dropping collections with every film.

Indian Box Office Is Delivering Surprise After Surprise Every Week

The box office is delivering surprises upon surprises every week. First Saiyaara and now Mahavatar Narsimha; the audiences are turning up in hordes to support the cinema that they resonate with. On the other hand, movies like Son Of Sardaar 2 are facing a difficult time. Even The Fantastic Four: First Steps has flopped in India due to the Mahavatar Narsimha wave.

Mahavatar Narsimha In Theatres

