Mahavatar Narsimha Day 13 Hindi Box Office: Ashwin Kumar's blockbuster film on Lord Vishnu's 4th avatar collects Rs 4.25 crore

Mahavatar Narsimha, which is based on Lord Vishnu’s 4th avatar, was released on July 25, 2025. Helmed by Ashwin Kumar, the epic mythological action multilingual film will soon complete two weeks of its successful theatrical run. It has performed exceptionally well in the Hindi-speaking markets. The animated movie is reaching close to Rs 80 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi) mints Rs 4.25 crore on second Wednesday

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha has fetched Rs 4.25 crore net on the second Wednesday at the Hindi box office. It comes a day after the first installment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe benefited from the Tuesday discount offer.

Also backed under the banner of Kleem Productions, the recent release earned Rs 29 crore in the first week in Hindi. In the second week, the devotional animated actioner has recorded Rs 47.25 crore so far.

The total collection of Mahavatar Narsimha now stands at Rs 76.25 crore net in the Hindi markets.

Week/Days Hindi Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 29 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 11 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 16.25 crore 2nd Monday Rs 4.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 6 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 76.25 crore net in 13 days

Note: The collections exclude 3D charges.

Mahavatar Narsimha receives strong word of mouth in Hindi markets

Mahavatar Narsimha has shown healthy signs of growth, particularly in North Indian territories and metro cities in Hindi markets. It is expected to cross the Rs 80 crore mark by the end of the second week. Hombale Films’ production is continuing its blockbuster run while eyeing good growth in the third weekend.

The success of Ashwin Kumar’s directorial is credited to its strong word-of-mouth, high-quality animation, and the mythological theme resonating with family audiences.

Mahavatar Narsimha in Theaters

Mahavatar Narsimha plays in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

