Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film sells 32000 tickets in top national chains for Eid

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead is less than a day away from its release. But the advance booking hasn't been able to show any kind of excitement among the audience so far. The pre-release sales started only a few days back and the initial response was discouraging. Even now, when the film is only a few hours away from release, the expected pick-up hasn't been seen.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sells 32000 tickets in National Chains for the Opening Day

Till 5:45 PM, April 11, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead has sold 32,200 tickets in national chains. The film has sold 24,500 tickets for the opening day in PVR Inox and 7,700 in Cinepolis. The response is lukewarm so far and much below the expectations from a big-budget action thriller with two of the biggest action stars in the lead.

Being an Eid release, the film will be eyeing bulk spot booking but since the advance booking trend is low, expecting something major from there won't be practical.

The release size of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 38 minutes (158 minutes). The film is being released at an All India level by PVR Inox Pictures and the distributors in sync with the producers are aiming at an All India release on 3500 screens.

Despite the clash with Maidaan, the makers have managed to get a good release size for the film. Further, the makers have gone ahead with blockbuster pricing for the film, as most of the properties are at par with releases like Tiger 3, and Animal and a little higher than Dunki and Salaar.

The opening day expectations

Upon release, the film is expected to take an opening of Rs 15 crore approx which is far below what a film like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan should aim for on its Day 1. The film will rely on strong word of mouth. Since there is no major release for at least one month, if the content works for the audience, it can aim for a respectable lifetime total.

