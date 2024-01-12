Merry Christmas Box Office Preview: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film run time, screen count, & opening day

Sriram Raghavan pulled off a casting coup by getting Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi together in Merry Christmas. The film hits the big screen today and is expected to be one of the first dark-horses of 2024 from the Hindi Film Industry. After delivering successful films like Badlapura and AndhaDhun, the hopes are on Sriram to hit a hat trick with Merry Christmas. The thriller has been certified U/A with an approved run time of 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Merry Christmas to release on 1000 screens in India

It's being released by Pen Marudhar in India and the distributor is keeping it a very tight release catering primarily to the multiplexes in the metros given the appeal of the film. The makers are going ahead with a planned release and will be hoping to add more shows over the weekend based on the audience's demands. As per trends, Merry Christmas is releasing on about 1000 screens in India on Friday.

Merry Christmas isn’t really an advance-heavy film but rather a piece of content that would depend on word of mouth to see a spike in business over the weekend. The trailer was decent to create curiosity among the audience it is catering to, however, the film is missing out on that one chartbuster number that the album of AndhaDhun and Badlapur had. The pre-sales for this Sriram Raghavan directorial opened on Wednesday evening and the film has sold approx. 9000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. A major chunk of the bookings are for the evening shows as that’s exactly the section of the audience that the film is catering to.

Merry Christmas will bank on positive word-of-mouth

The first day of Merry Christmas is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 2 crore as per the advance booking trends, though a lot would depend on the reports that come in the morning shows. Being a film catering to the multiplex audience, the walk-ins can be strong in the evening and night shows, pushing the film towards the Rs 3.00 crore start too, but for now, it looks like a 2 crore start for Merry Christmas.

As said above, the fate of Merry Christmas would depend on the spike in collections on Saturday followed by the hold on Monday. If the film manages to double up on Saturday and stay in the same range as Friday on Monday, it will have all the chances of being the first success story of the Hindi Film Industry in 2024. At the moment, a 2 crore start seems to be the target, but it would be a fair result if a niche film like Merry Christmas pushes itself around the Rs 3 crore mark.

The fate in the long run would depend on the audience report, which will start flowing in from Friday morning shows. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

