Mumbai Saga Day 2 Box Office: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s film DROPS due to lockdown and night curfew

Here's a detailed collection report of how John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's gangster drama has fared at the box-office on it's second day. In-depth analysis.

The gangster drama, Mumbai Saga, has shown a drop of around 10% on it’s second day at the box-office, with collections in the range of Rs 2.35 to 2.55 crore, taking the two-day total collection in the range of Rs 5.20 crore. The two top national chain, PVR and Inox have collected approx. 90 - 94 lakh on day two, as compared to 1.04 crore on the opening day. While day one itself was below par, one expected biz to elevate a bit on Saturday, but it has instead gone down and the dip in collection on second day isn’t an encouraging signal. Rising Covid cases, lockdown and night curfew in multiple cities are the key reason for drop in collections on Saturday.

In an on-ground scenario similar to Roohi, the day one collection of Mumbai Saga would have been around Rs 3.50 crore, and would have followed the general norm of marginal growth on second day with collections in the range of Rs 4 crore, taking two-day total to Rs 7.50 crore and crossing the double-digit mark over the weekend. However, now, the best-case scenario for its opening weekend seems to be Rs 7 to 7.25 crore nett, which is approximately 27% lower than the real value in an on-ground scenario similar to Roohi. These are just vague estimates based on the pre-release buzz and no one can really validate the claims as opinions tend to vary on a person-to-person basis.

In an on-ground scenario similar to Roohi, the day one collection of Mumbai Saga would have been around Rs 3.50 crore, and would have followed the general norm of marginal growth on second day with collections in the range of Rs 4 crore, taking two-day total to Rs 7.50 crore --

Another third world scenario, the real value of the collections that Mumba Saga rakes in on every single day is probably 40% to 50% of what it would have done in the non-covid world, and keeping all factors in mind, the two-day total of Mumbai Saga would have been around the 10 - 12 crore mark in a non-covid world with a weekend total in the range of Rs 18 to 20 crore, again in the non-covid world. The numbers at present are of course below par even if we take into account the bad covid scenario on ground as one expected better response from Mumbai Saga particularly in the interiors and places where the Covid-scenario is under control.

The key market for Mumbai Saga was Maharashtra, and that’s the worst hit state by the pandemic at present and no one really expected the film to get footfalls in this circuit. However, the film isn’t up-to the mark even at the mass belts vis-à-vis the expectations, which suggest that something was a major miss. The reviews are on the positive side, but audience word of mouth seems to be mixed, though the sample size is too limited to pass a judgement. The collections of Mumbai Saga are a set back for the industry, and it has gone back to the 2020 days, however, one will wait to see how Kong V/s Godzilla fares before passing a verdict. If Kong V/s Godzilla opens to dismal response, one should be prepared to see a major change in the release calendar yet again.

Mumbai Saga Day Wise Break Down:

Day One: Rs 2.75 crore

Day Two: Rs 2.50 crore (estimate)

Total: Rs 5.25 crore (Estimate)

Stay tuned for more number crunching analysis on Mumbai Saga.

Also Read| Mumbai Saga Day One Box Office: John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi’s actioner collects 2.75 crore

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×