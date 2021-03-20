Mumbai Saga Day One Box Office: John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi’s actioner collects 2.75 crore

Here's a detailed collection report of how Mumbai Saga has fared at the box-office on it's opening day.

The much-awaited actioner, Mumbai Saga, fronted by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi released on 2000 plus screens across India and in sync with our estimates, the gangster drama has raked in Rs 2.75 crore on it’s opening day. The collections were low all across the country, including the single screens, which is a shocking result considering that it’s a mass film and the audience in the interiors is unfazed by covid. What’s surprising is the fact that the film has recorded lower footfalls and collections at many of the single screens too.

Raj Mandir in Jaipur, which is one of the key single screens of India has collected approximately Rs 1.05 lakh on its opening day for Mumbai Saga. At the same centre, last week’s release, Roohi had recorded opening day of Rs 1.40 lakh at Raj Mandir. Likewise, a miniplex, Gayatrri, at a small centre like Ratlam, had a single day collection of approximately Rs 7200, which was lower than the first Monday as well as Tuesday total of Roohi at the same centre. Of all places that we tracked, only Bihar recorded better occupancy as well as collections than Roohi, and that has got more to do with the action genre. In-fact, Bihar collections are almost twice of Roohi.

More numbers are still coming in, with the key aspect being the national multiplex chains. The three major players, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis have raked in Rs 1.26 crore for Mumbai Saga, with rest 1.50 crore coming in from the single screens. The ratio of Multiplex: Single screen is higher for Mumbai Saga as expected with the later contributing more than 50% to the day one biz. Though the collections are lower than Roohi, the footfalls should be marginally higher primarily due to the higher share from single screens, where ticket price is low. The numbers are below expectations and that’s even after discounting the rising Covid cases all across the country, particularly in Maharashtra, which is the key market for the film.

A big turn around is needed on Saturday and Sunday for the film to reach respectable total. If not for the bad on ground Covid scenario, Mumbai Saga would have raked in anywhere around the Rs 4.00 crore mark and in a non-covid time, the biz would have been in the Rs 6 crore range. While the reduction of footfalls was expected in Maharashtra, the low turnout in rest of the country is something which is a matter of concern. Yet again, if this is the covid impact or not, is something we would be able to gauge after analysing the collections of next major Hindi film, which in all possibilities will be Bunty Aur Babli 2 on April 16. Even Kong vs Godzilla will give an idea if this is an off scenario or is Covid again making a massive impact on the footfalls, taking the industry back to the 2020 days. The cases are rising and watching a film will be the last thing in mind of the audience at-least at the covid hotspots, and to call it a sheer bad luck, the key market of Mumbai Saga was Mumbai, which is worst hit by the pandemic at the moment in India and it's difficult to arrive at a real value of this opening. But on the face of the figures, it's below expectations even after discounting all the factors.

Pinkvilla had predictied opening day figure in the range of Rs 2.75 to 3.75 crore, and this opening day has fell right in the predicted range.

