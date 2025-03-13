Officer On Duty Day 22 Kerala Box Office: Kunchacko Boban's film surpasses Rekhachithram; emerges biggest grosser of 2025 in home state
The Kunchacko Boban starrer Officer On Duty emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 2025 in Kerala. Check out the details.
Officer On Duty, starring Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani in the lead role, is doing exceptional business in Kerala. The movie recorded another solid day, bagging the top spot among all the releases of Malayalam cinema this year.
Officer On Duty beats Rekhachithram in Kerala; adds Rs 30 lakh to the tally on Day 22
Directed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty continues to lure the audience to the cinemas. The crime thriller added Rs 30 lakh to the tally today (Day 22) and took the total cume to slightly over Rs 27 crore at the Kerala box office. The movie is now eyeing to hit the Rs 30 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run in the home state.
With such phenomenal trends, the Kunchacko Boban starrer became the highest-grossing Malayalam movie in Kerala. It surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram and bagged the top spot.
The global cume of Officer On Duty has already stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark, which is a historic record for Kunchacko Boban. The movie will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of weeks since there is no significant release till Empuraan on March 27th.
Day wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala are as follows:
|Days
|Kerala Box Office Gross
|Week 1
|Rs 15 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 16
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 17
|Rs 1.10 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 75 lakh
|Day 19
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 20
|Rs 35 lakh
|Day 21
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 22
|Rs 30 lakh
|Total
|Rs 27.05 crore
Officer on Duty in cinemas
Officer on Duty is currently playing in theatres. Have you seen the film? Tell us your thoughts about it in the comments below
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.