Officer On Duty Kerala Box Office Day 21: Kunchacko Boban's BLOCKBUSTER crime thriller grosses Rs 25 lakh on 3rd Wednesday
Malayalam movie Officer On Duty set eyes on the Rs 30 crore mark in its home state. Deets Inside.
Helmed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty is still dominating the box office in Kerala, even in its third week. The crime thriller continues to witness a strong hold at the box office.
Officer On Duty adds Rs 25 lakh on Day 21; Will it cross Rs 30 crore mark in home state?
The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer added Rs 25 lakh to the tally on its 3rd Wednesday, taking the total cume to Rs 25.95 crore. The movie will cross Rs 26 crore tomorrow and then will march towards its finale.
It will be interesting to see if the movie can surpass the Rs 30 crore mark in Kerala by the end of its theatrical run. The much-loved crime thriller still has a long way to go since there is no big release till Mohanlal's Empuraan.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala:-
|Days
|Kerala Box Office Gross
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 60 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 14
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 15
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 16
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 17
|Rs 1.10 lakh
|Day 18
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 19
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 20
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 21
|Rs 25 lakh
|Total
|Rs 25.95 crore
Officer on Duty in cinemas
Officer on Duty is currently playing in theatres.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
