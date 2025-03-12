Officer On Duty Kerala Box Office Day 21: Kunchacko Boban's BLOCKBUSTER crime thriller grosses Rs 25 lakh on 3rd Wednesday

Malayalam movie Officer On Duty set eyes on the Rs 30 crore mark in its home state. Deets Inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Mar 12, 2025 | 10:31 PM IST | 4.5K
Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani
Credits: Martin Prakkat Films

Helmed by Jithu Ashraf, Officer On Duty is still dominating the box office in Kerala, even in its third week. The crime thriller continues to witness a strong hold at the box office. 

Officer On Duty adds Rs 25 lakh on Day 21; Will it cross Rs 30 crore mark in home state? 

The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer added Rs 25 lakh to the tally on its 3rd Wednesday, taking the total cume to Rs 25.95 crore. The movie will cross Rs 26 crore tomorrow and then will march towards its finale.

It will be interesting to see if the movie can surpass the Rs 30 crore mark in Kerala by the end of its theatrical run. The much-loved crime thriller still has a long way to go since there is no big release till Mohanlal's Empuraan

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala:-

Days Kerala Box Office Gross
Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore
Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore
Day 7 Rs 2 crore
Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 9 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 10 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 11 Rs 2 crore
Day 12 Rs 60 lakh 
Day 13 Rs 50 lakh
Day 14  Rs 50 lakh 
Day 15 Rs 45 lakh 
Day 16 Rs 40 lakh
Day 17  Rs 1.10 lakh
Day 18 Rs 70 lakh
Day 19 Rs 40 lakh
Day 20 Rs 30 lakh
Day 21 Rs 25 lakh
Total Rs 25.95 crore

Officer on Duty in cinemas

Officer on Duty is currently playing in theatres. Have you seen the film? Tell us your thoughts about it in the comments below, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement
Also Read
Officer On Duty Day 20 Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani starrer continues WINNING run; grosses Rs 30 lakh

Officer On Duty Day 20 Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani starrer continues WINNING run; grosses Rs 30 lakh

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles