Officer On Duty Day 20 Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani starrer continues WINNING run; grosses Rs 30 lakh

The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani-led Officer On Duty grossed slightly above Rs 25 crore in 20 days at Kerala box office. Deets Inside.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Mar 12, 2025 | 12:28 AM IST | 821
Kunchacko Boban
Credits: Martin Prakkat Films

The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer crime thriller Officer On Duty continues to hold well at the box office. The movie recorded another good business day today by adding around Rs 30 lakh to the tally. 

By the end of its 20-day theatrical run in Kerala, Officer On Duty's total cume stood at Rs 25.70 crore. Interestingly, its global cume has already passed the Rs 50 crore mark, making it the first Kunchacko's movie to do so. The Jithu Ashraf directorial rose as the second big success of Malayalam cinema this year after Rekhachitram. The movie will keep attracting the audience until Mohanlal's Empuraan arrives on Eid 2025. 

Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala:-

Days Kerala Box Office Gross
Day 1 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 2 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 3 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 3.20 crore
Day 5 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 6 Rs 1.80 crore
Day 7 Rs 2 crore
Day 8 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 9 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 10 Rs 1.85 crore
Day 11 Rs 2 crore
Day 12 Rs 60 lakh 
Day 13 Rs 50 lakh
Day 14  Rs 50 lakh 
Day 15 Rs 45 lakh 
Day 16 Rs 40 lakh
Day 17  Rs 1.10 lakh
Day 18 Rs 70 lakh
Day 19 Rs 40 lakh
Day 20 Rs 30 lakh
Total Rs 25.70 crore

Officer on Duty in cinemas

Officer on Duty is currently playing in theatres. Have you seen the film? Tell us your thoughts about it in the comments below, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

