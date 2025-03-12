Officer On Duty Day 20 Box Office: Kunchacko Boban, Priya Mani starrer continues WINNING run; grosses Rs 30 lakh
The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani-led Officer On Duty grossed slightly above Rs 25 crore in 20 days at Kerala box office. Deets Inside.
The Kunchacko Boban and Priya Mani starrer crime thriller Officer On Duty continues to hold well at the box office. The movie recorded another good business day today by adding around Rs 30 lakh to the tally.
By the end of its 20-day theatrical run in Kerala, Officer On Duty's total cume stood at Rs 25.70 crore. Interestingly, its global cume has already passed the Rs 50 crore mark, making it the first Kunchacko's movie to do so. The Jithu Ashraf directorial rose as the second big success of Malayalam cinema this year after Rekhachitram. The movie will keep attracting the audience until Mohanlal's Empuraan arrives on Eid 2025.
Day-wise box office collections of Officer On Duty in Kerala:-
|Days
|Kerala Box Office Gross
|Day 1
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 1.85 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 60 lakh
|Day 13
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 14
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 15
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 16
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 17
|Rs 1.10 lakh
|Day 18
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 19
|Rs 40 lakh
|Day 20
|Rs 30 lakh
|Total
|Rs 25.70 crore
Officer on Duty in cinemas
