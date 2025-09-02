OG First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan fans go berserk, Emraan Hashmi as Omi steals the show

Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 54th birthday on September 2, 2025. As the actor-politician receives wishes from all across the film fraternity, the makers of his upcoming release, OG, have unveiled a fiery glimpse showing the first look of Omi, aka Emraan Hashmi.

OG Glimpse: Makers celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with a special clip

Taking to their official handle, the makers of OG dropped a glimpse titled “HBD OG - LOVE OMI.” The teaser video features Emraan Hashmi’s character Omi penning a heartfelt and taunting note to OG (Ojas Gambheera) on his birthday.

The clip drops the first look at Emraan Hashmi’s character, Omi Bhau, a menacing antagonist. Interestingly, the movie marks the Bollywood actor’s debut in Telugu cinema.

Watch the OG Glimpse here:

Following the release of the glimpse, several fans shared their excitement on the internet. One user wrote, “Ok chusi cheptha ready ga undu. (which loosely translates to Ok, I saw it, now I am ready for it).”

Another penned, “Birthday gift OG,” while another said, “Hollywood movie range looks. Boxoffice ki advance Rest in peace.”

More about OG

OG, also known as They Call Him OG, is an upcoming Telugu-language gangster action film starring Pawan Kalyan. The film explores the story of Ojas Gambheera, popularly known as OG, a ruthless don who once ruled over Bombay (now Mumbai).

After disappearing from the city for 10 years, the gangster returns to take revenge on another crime boss, Omi Bhau. The Sujeeth directorial features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, with Thaman S composing the soundtrack.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming films

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the swashbuckling adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie, which featured Bobby Deol as the main antagonist, portrayed Kalyan as a legendary outlaw, Veera Mallu, who challenges the Mughal empire.

The film received an underwhelming response from critics and is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from OG, Pawan Kalyan also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his lineup. The film, touted to be an adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, presents Sreeleela as the female lead.

